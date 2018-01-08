Kuwait’s chief lawmaker pins hope on GCC parliament speakers meeting

Bahraini speaker acclaims Amir’s Gulf meeting patronage

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday that a conference involving chief lawmakers from across the Gulf could bring welcome respite in what appears to be a dismal state of affairs in the region. Addressing a conference involving all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) parliament speakers, Ghanem pointed out that a spate of high-profile events hosted by Kuwait, including the 23rd Gulf Arabian Cup, have allowed GCC states to rekindle goodwill among the neighbors.

He lamented that an ongoing Gulf diplomatic rift has deeply distressed Gulf leaders in a region that has long been accustomed to amity, saying that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah finds gratification in seeing the people of the Gulf in solidarity.

Kuwait’s chief lawmaker stressed that his country never wavered in its belief that the bond between Gulf nations is largely impenetrable and that the region’s leaders have built ties that will never be broken. He went on to thank his Gulf counterparts for attending the conference, wishing the region continued prosperity.

Gulf unity

Meanwhile, Bahraini Representatives Council Speaker Ahmad bin Ibrahim Al-Mallah voiced much thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for patronizing and attending the 11th meeting of GCC parliament speakers. Speaking at the meeting, Mallah said the meeting is part of His Highness the Amir’s initiatives aiming at maintaining Gulf unity, citing the recent successful Gulf summit and 23rd version of the Arabian Gulf Cup as clear-cut paradigms in this regard.

He added that history and generations to come would never forget His Highness the Amir’s great efforts and unshakable keenness on consolidating and beefing up Gulf solidarity. The Bahraini parliament speaker hoped that this gathering, hosted by Kuwait, would come up with recommendations purposed to support the role of Gulf parliaments in ensuring bright future for all Gulf countries, people and coming generations.

Relentless eagerness

Addressing the gathering, GCC Secretary-General Abdul-Latif Al-Zayani said His Highness the Amir’s patronage and attendance of this meeting reflected His Highness the Amir’s relentless eagerness to keep the Gulf bloc stronger and firmer in the face of surrounding challenges. He also spoke highly of all the GCC leaders’ efforts to fulfill the expectations and hopes of the GCC people.

Zayani congratulated His Highness the Amir on the success of the recent Gulf summit and Arabian Gulf Cup, held in Kuwait, which proved deep and concrete bonds among the Gulf brothers. He further voiced gratitude to the Gulf legislative councils for their efforts over the recent period with a view to promoting and strengthening Gulf cooperation and coordination in the parliamentary field. The GCC chief also thanked them for having adopted laws and legislations aiming at maintaining Gulf security and stability and fighting terrorism and extremism. – KUNA