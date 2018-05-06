Kuwait’s Ambassador inaugurates mosque, Islamic center in Canberra

CANBERRA: The State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Australia, Najeeb Al-Bader, has inaugurated Sabah Al-Ahmad Masjid (Mosque) and Islamic Education Centre in Canberra. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Walid Al-Shuaib, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for the Holy Quran and Islamic Studies, representing Minister of Justice and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahd Al-Afasi. Also present was Chris Crewther MP, Member for Dunkley – Victoria, representing Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, alongside representatives from ACT Government, heads of diplomatic missions and Islamic organizations and a large crowd.

Ambassador Bader delivered a speech noting that complex construction reflects depth of the friendly bilateral relationship between the State of Kuwait and Australia. He noted that this blessed project was accomplished through the productive cooperation between the Embassy of the State of Kuwait and Canberra Islamic Centre, and by means of the generous contribution of the Council of Ministers of the State of Kuwait with a value of about two million Australian dollars. Furthermore, he expressed deep satisfaction that collaborative hard work has contributed towards finishing all construction work on time, noting that the contract of this Islamic edifice was signed in April, 2016. He emphasized that the mosque, along with the center, was named after the Amir of wisdom and leader of humanitarian work, His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He explained that as a result of His Highness’s policies and guidance in taking outstanding generous initiatives, His Highness was recognized as a great humanitarian leader “of our world, and Kuwait has obtained prominence among the countries of the world in the last 10 years as a “center of global humanitarian action.” Hence, the Ambassador expressed his hopes that this project will contribute further towards highlighting the constructive and positive efforts of the State of Kuwait in relation to leading international humanitarian initiatives and humanitarian projects. Al-Bader clarified that Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Canberra has supervised all the phases of the project construction.

He explained that it was launched in response to a request from Canberra Islamic Centre due to urgent need for a mosque and a center that provide educational and religious services to the Muslim community in Canberra, which is about 10,000 Muslims. He also noted that naming this Islamic edifice after His Highness the Amir reflects genuine recognition of the Muslim community to the His Highness’ humanitarian work around the world.

The Ambassador stressed in his address that the contribution of the Government of the State of Kuwait to Canberra Islamic Centre intended to help and empower members of the Muslim community to integrate into the Australian society, aimed at spreading the message of Islam, embodied in moderation and tolerance and promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue, understanding and constructive cooperation. He added that the establishment of this masjid comes as a part of the efforts of the State of Kuwait to clarify and correct stereotypes and misconceptions about Islam through the most powerful method which is spreading knowledge as it eradicate ignorance and prejudice.

“We hope that this masjid and educational center will Have a leading role in showing the distinctive Islamic heritage and culture, as well as clarifying the moderate ideology of Islam which is based on tolerance,” he said. He also passed a message to all those who visit this Masjid to wisely preserve this edifice and all its elements, underscoring that it is highly important to focus on spreading the spirit of harmony and respect for others. The ambassador conveyed his high appreciation and gratitude to the ACT government for their genuine cooperation in this project, the first of its kind in Canberra and Australia.

He noted that this masjid is the first of its kind in Canberra and Australia; it is spacious enough to accommodate 1200 male and female worshipers. It also includes classrooms for the Holy Quran memorization, prophet Mohammad teachings and Arabic language program, in addition to outdoor gardens for social functions. Ambassador Al-Bader forwarded his keenness to continue the fruitful cooperation between the Kuwaiti Embassy and Canberra Islamic Centre, since the Embassy will be a permanent member of the Executive Committee of the Centre and in a manner that contributes to the achievement of the desired goals and aspirations. Chris Crewther MP addressed the audience of the ceremony on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia, the Honorable Malcolm Turnbull. He congratulated the Muslim Community on this new Islamic, educational and cultural establishment, praising the crucial facilities and educational and religious services it will provide. He also noted the importance of this achievement for the Muslim Community, which clearly reflects multicultural Australian society and its religious integration. Furthermore, he commended all those who contributed towards the achievement of this project, as well as the role of this project in promoting awareness, guidance and tolerance. He expressed his pleasure to participate in the opening ceremony of Sabah Al-Ahmad Masjid and Islamic Education Centre and forwarded the greetings of the Prime Minister of Australia on this occasion.

Dr Shuaib, representing minister Afasi, emphasized the humanitarian effort of the State of Kuwait which entitles it to obtain a good global reputation, for being one of the most generous countries in providing humanitarian and charity assistance to the disadvantaged anywhere in the world, regardless of their religion, country, gender or color. Dr Shuaib added that the complex is a great Islamic edifice in Canberra and a manifestation of the humanitarian Kuwaiti initiatives. He stressed the importance of this project in promoting the concepts of tolerance and equality as well as its role in teaching the young generation the Islamic values, virtues and moderation.

The president of Canberra Islamic Centre, Zafar Ahmad, also delivered a speech in which he forwarded the gratitude of the Muslim community in Australia to the Kuwait Government and people, as well as its appreciation for the generous contribution of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, which made the construction of this project possible. He noted that Sabah Al-Ahmad Masjid and Islamic Education Centre will enhance the Islamic values based on moderation and rejection of violence. – KUNA