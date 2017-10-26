Kuwait’s Al-Salam offers further aid to Rohingya refugees

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charity work is offering further aid and support to the Rohingya Muslims who are bitterly suffering from ethnic cleansing and mass displacement, it said yesterday. As part of the Kuwait’s concern about the Rohingyas and the state orientation to provide them with humanitarian aid, the society has started building “Al-Salam Model Village” on the border strip with, and inside Bangladesh, for more than 15,000 refugees, Al-Salam’s Director General Dr Nabil Al-Aoun said in a press statement. The society is building 3,000 housing units, each to cost KD 240 ($794) for five people, besides public utilities, and other services, he added. The village will use solar power. The society is well acquainted with the basic needs of the refugees after their long journey and ordeal, escaping extremist violence at home, Aoun said. In addition, Al-Salam will set up 24 education centers and 12 mobile clinics, as well as digging 600 water wells for the refugees, Aoun said. – KUNA