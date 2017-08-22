Kuwait’s Airport in full gear to facilitate flow of pilgrims

KUWAIT: Kuwait International Airport is in full gear to best serve the Kuwaiti pilgrims heading to Makkah to perform Islam’s fifth pillar of Hajj (pilgrimage). The Airport allocated special lanes and areas to help the pilgrims. The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, the most holy city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and can support their family during their absence.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah, Salat, Zakat, and Sawm. The Hajj is the largest annual gathering of people in the world. The state of being physically and financially capable of performing the Hajj is called istita’ah, and a Muslim who fulfills this condition is called a mustati. The Hajj is a demonstration of the solidarity of the Muslim people, and their submission to God (Allah). – Agencies