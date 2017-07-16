Kuwait’s 2035 Vision seeks to increase power production

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s 2035 Vision seeks to increase the production of electric power and build new stations and is working on the production of alternative and renewable sources of clean energy, most notably solar energy.

The number of power plants in Kuwait is currently stands at seven stations producing about 15,000 megawatts up to 32,000 megawatts by 2030. Kuwait is covered by modern electrical networks, some of which are air lines and underground buried cables.

The State of Kuwait is one of the world’s largest consumers of water and electricity in the world for several reasons, most notably the intensity of summer heat, location and geographical nature, which requires government and public to work together to rationalize the increasing consumption of electricity and water, which cost the state billions of dinars. — KUNA