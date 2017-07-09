Kuwait’s 2035 vision guarantees high education

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s 2035 vision has made it simple and easy for all nationals to attain higher education degrees through Kuwait University, Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), foreign scholarships and private universities.

The State of Kuwait has allocated millions of dinars for the sake of constructing an integrated building in Al-Shedadiyah for Kuwait University in addition to another one for PAAET. Kuwait has also given permits for the establishment of nine private universities in the country. — KUNA