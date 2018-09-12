Kuwaitis urged to leave areas threatened by hurricane Florence

WASHINGTON: The Kuwaiti embassy in Washington has advised Kuwaiti citizens in coastal areas threatened by hurricane Florence to leave these areas if their stay is unnecessary. An embassy statement called on Kuwaiti citizens to take precautions and necessary measures to ensure their safety. The embassy added in the statement that in coordination with the technical offices, the embassy is making contingency plans to deal with the consequences of the hurricane on patients and students in those areas. The embassy stressed that while wishing security and safety for all, it stresses the need to follow the instructions and directives issued by the local American authorities to cope with these storms and ensure their safety.

In this regard, the Embassy urged citizens and students to continue communicating with it in case of any emergency on these following hotline numbers: Kuwait Embassy Emergency Number: +12022620758; Cultural Office Emergency Number: +12023642104; Ministry of Health Emergency Number: +12023202415; Military Office Emergency Number: +12028180666. – KUNA