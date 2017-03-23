Kuwaitis in UK ‘safe’

Arab League condemns London attack

LONDON: Kuwait Embassy said all its nationals in the United Kingdom are safe and sound after the attack near the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday. The embassy said that it contacted the British security authorities that affirmed there were no Kuwaiti among the victims. Meanwhile, head of Kuwait Cultural Office Dr Fawzan Al-Fares called on the Kuwaiti nationals and students to keep in touch with the office and dial the phone number 02075903400 if need be. He urged them to remain vigilant for their safety and follow the security instructions of the British authorities. Earlier this evening the Metropolitan Police said five people were killed, including a police officer, and 20 others were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abul Al-Gheit yesterday strongly condemned the attack near the British Parliament in central London, which left at least five people dead and many others injured. Countering such acts will save the lives of many innocent people who are usually the victims of such actions, Abul Al-Gheit said in a statement. Abul Al-Gheit emphasized the need to unify international efforts for the security and stability of communities around the world. The top Arab official sent his condolences to the victims’ families and to the British people and government.

OIC decries attacks

Also, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in strong terms the attacks that occurred in the vicinity of the British parliament. OIC General Secretary Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed heartfelt consolations to families of the victims and wished the injured quick recuperation. The chief of the Islamic organization expressed robust solidarity with Britain in these hard and painful circumstances, rejecting anew all acts of terrorism that target peoples’ rights to live. He also called on states’ governments, international organizations and civil associations worldwide to join ranks for fighting the peril of terrorism that has turned into the number-one enemy for humankind. – Agencies