Kuwaitis to replace 508 expats in Awqaf ministry in current fiscal year

Only 1,861 out of 13,498 education ministry employees are non-Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) contacted the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs concerning its 2019-2020 budget, noting that a study had been made on the total number of Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti employees in each of the ministry’s sectors. According to the CSC study, the ministry has 17,815 employees including 2,863 non-Kuwaitis, of whom 508 will be replaced by citizens in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, recent statistics about Ministry of Education (MoE) employees showed that the total number of employees working in various ministry departments is 13,498 including 10,031 female and 3,467 male employees; ie 74 percent and 26 percent respectively of the total number. The 2018 statistics also showed that the total number of Kuwaiti employees is 11,637 including 2,009 male and 9,628 female employees, and that non-Kuwaitis were only 1,861 including 1,458 male and 403 female employees.

Statistics showed that the majority of employees work for the public education sector with 62.3 percent of the total manpower, and that 1.9 percent of male employees hold PhD degrees, 5 percent hold masters degrees, 45.3 percent hold university degrees, 13.1 percent hold diplomas, 12.4 percent have high school certificates and that 22.2 percent have minor certificates.

On the other hand, statistics showed that only 0.6 percent of female employees hold PhD degrees, 2.1 percent hold masters degrees, 36.1 percent hold university degrees, 49.7 percent hold diplomas, 8 percent have high school certificates and 3.6 percent have minor certificates.

Concerning the total years in service, statistics showed 325 employees have been in service for 31 years or more, 7,230 are in service for 26-30 years, 1,241 for 21-25 years, 1,491 for 16-20 years while those who are in service for five years or less total 3,934 employees. Age-wise, statistics showed that 94 employees are 61 or older and that 337 employees are 56-60 years old. Nationality-wise, statistics showed employees include 35 GCC nationals, 1,096 Egyptians, 92 from other Arab nationalities, 616 Asians and only 12 stateless employees.

Desalination projects

In collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW), the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) announced inviting specialized local, regional and international consultancy consortiums to file their bids for providing consultancy services for power and water desalination projects of Al-Khairan (phase one) and Al-Zour northern plant (Phases 2 and 3). Al-Zour northern plant will be built 100 km south of Kuwaiti City with a total capacity of 2,700 megawatts of electricity and 165 million imperial gallons of water. Khairan power plant will also be built 100 km south of Kuwait City with a capacity of 1,800 megawatts of electricity and 125 million imperial gallons of water.

Construction percentage

The Municipal Council’s technical committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss a proposal by member Abdul Salam Al-Randi concerning increasing the percentage of construction in new private residential areas, in addition to allowing the construction of a fourth floor in houses smaller in area than 375 sq m.

Ice Age

Meteorologist Essa Ramadan strongly refuted a viral audio recording announcing that Earth will witness an Ice Age soon, noting that the truth is completely the opposite. Ramadan explained that according to various studies and due to global warming, Earth’s temperature is increasing despite the unusual extreme winter cold and snow in areas that had never experienced such weather. “This does not mean an Ice Age is starting,” he underscored, noting that Europe, America and Canada will have extremely cold winters in the coming years in addition to extremely hot summers in Europe, the Middle East and the Arabian peninsula resulting from climate change currently taking place. Ramadan added the global climate will witness severe changes during the coming decades including hurricanes and heavy rain in some areas, while others will suffer from severe droughts. “Extreme weather is expected in areas above latitude 35 and those located south of the equator,” he concluded.

By A Saleh