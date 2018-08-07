Kuwaitis spent £395m in UK

KUWAIT: British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport said yesterday that Kuwaiti visitors to the UK spent nearly £395 million (about $500 million) last year, an increase of 78 percent over the previous years. Davenport made his remarks while touring the UK visa application center in Kuwait.

The British ambassador added that the number of Kuwaiti students in Britain is 5,500, according to the latest statistics. He expressed his country’s welcome to all those wishing to complete their education in the British educational institutions, stressing that educational institutions in the United Kingdom ranked second in the world. He said 97 percent of visa applications for Kuwaiti students submitted to the center are approved, noting that the time required to issue the visa is up to three weeks. He added that the visa center granted valid visas for only 30 days to enter the UK, noting that students will get their residence card upon arrival, which confirms their status as a student resident throughout the study time. – KUNA