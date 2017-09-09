Kuwaitis safe in Mexico after earthquake, says embassy

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Embassy to Mexico affirmed the safety of its staff and Kuwaiti citizens after the powerful 8.2- magnitude quake that struck off the country’s southern coast late Thursday. The Embassy, in a statement on Friday, urged all Kuwaitis in Mexico to exercise caution, take all the necessary precautions for their safety, and follow local authorities’ safety and security guidance. It also reiterated full readiness to provide all necessary services and aid to all Kuwaitis. The embassy went on to urge Kuwaiti citizens to stay in touch with the embassy through the following phone numbers: (+52) 5552451714 and (+52) 5513632619. — KUNA