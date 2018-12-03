Kuwaitis remember the late George HW Bush as a ‘war hero’

US Embassy receives condolences over former US President’s death

KUWAIT: The US Embassy in Kuwait opens its doors to the public today from 10 am to 2 pm to receive condolences over the death of former US President George HW Bush. Many Kuwaitis call Bush – the 41st president of the United States – a ‘war hero’, as he was the man who led a coalition of nations to liberate Kuwait in 1991. He died at the age of 94 on Dec 1, 2018 in his home in Houston, Texas.

“The outpouring of sympathy, gratitude and emotions, especially from the Kuwaiti people, are well received by the Bush family and American people. As an American, I am deeply touched and appreciate all these messages. Many were personal messages from the people of Kuwait, such as ‘he was a father to all of us Kuwaitis’. These are very personal messages and as the US ambassador I value and appreciate these consoling words,” US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman told the local media yesterday at his residence in Bayan.

The US envoy also confirmed the departure of Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday morning to attend Bush’s funeral and personally hand over HH the Amir’s condolences to the Bush family and the American people. “We appreciate sending HH the Amir’s representative to the US, Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad. He told me President Bush is in every Kuwaiti’s heart. President Bush (when he was still alive) had also said he has a piece of Kuwait in his heart,” Silverman said.

Silverman pointed out that President Bush did what every president should do. “At that time, he did what the president should’ve done and he was proud he did it. Not a very easy decision for the president to make, because he will be sending his sons (soldiers) to the battlefield. We have a memorial in the embassy premises with the names of 141 US soldiers who died while liberating Kuwait. But the president said this was the right thing to do. Let’s not forget, there were Kuwaitis who died in the battle; there were civilians too; there were other coalition troops from other nations. He was a human being too – he was a parent and knew that it was a very difficult decision to make at that time. We needed to do it for the world order,” the US envoy emphasized.

A press release by the embassy said: President George HW Bush dedicated his life to serving his country and the American public in the military, in domestic politics and foreign affairs. He was truly a “point of light” who inspired others to public service. He was a devoted husband and dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sworn in as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989, George Herbert Walker Bush helped usher in a more hopeful geopolitical era marked by the spread of freedom. Throughout his presidency, George Bush worked closely with his international counterparts in ways that advanced America’s interests in peace and economic opportunity.

Kuwait figured prominently in Mr Bush’s presidency. When President Bush learned of the invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, he quickly responded, “This will not stand, this aggression against Kuwait. The legitimate government of Kuwait will be restored to its rightful place, and Kuwait will once again be free.” After the Coalition that he had helped build achieved that goal, President Bush proudly told the US Congress, “We declared that the aggression against Kuwait would not stand. America and the world have kept their word. It is a victory for the rule of law and for what is right. Kuwait is liberated. Kuwait is once again in the hands of Kuwaitis in control of their destiny. The Kuwaiti flag flies above the capital of a free and sovereign nation.”

He and Mrs Barbara Bush visited Kuwait on several occasions, and a piece of Kuwaiti history marking the bonds between our two countries sits proudly in the George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Today, visitors to the Library can see a letter sent from 104 Kuwaiti children to President Bush in 1991 to thank him for the liberation of their country and to wish him Happy Birthday.

The US Ambassador has also announced the naming of the embassy diwaniya tent to George HW Bush Diwaniya Tent to honor the 41st president. “I think President Bush will be just as proud of the fact that the relationship between the US and Kuwait has continued to grow. The world came in aid for the liberation of Kuwait, but I am sure he is pleased that we have this strategic dialogue and that we are expanding our relationship – from defense and security, investment and education, cultural issues and all those things that we are doing proactively. Restoring the sovereignty of Kuwait is one thing, but what are we doing after that is building a strong bond for the security and well-being of the region,” Silverman said.

By Ben Garcia