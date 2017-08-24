Kuwaitis ranked third in Turkish real estate

ANKARA: Turkish Statistical Institute said yesterday that Kuwaitis ranked third in terms of foreigners buying real estate in the country after the Iraqis and Saudis. According to latest statistics, Kuwaiti bought 142 properties last July to be third after Iraqis who bought 293 and Saudis with 248 units. House sales for foreigners reached 1,726 increasing 65.3 percent compared to the same month from previous year.

Istanbul was the first province with 528 sales for foreigners, then Antalya with 386 house sales, Trabzon with 121, Bursa with 102, and then it comes Aydin with 100 house sales and Yalova with 80 houses. In Turkey, house sales increased by 42.4 percent in July 2017 compared to the same month of previous year with 115869 house sales. Istanbul had the highest share of house sales all over Turkey with 15.6 percent and 18083 sold house. Followed by Ankara with 11669 house sales and Izmir 6509 house sales then Ardahan province with 8 house sales.- KUNA