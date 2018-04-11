Kuwaitis exude unmatched generosity: Justice Minister

IICO chief wins another term

KUWAIT: Kuwaitis have always been helpful to those less fortunate, regardless of race, color, religion or creed, Minister of Justice Dr Fahad Al-Afasi said yesterday. Al-Afasi, who also serves as minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, made the remark in a speech delivered on his behalf by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqas and Islamic Affairs Fareed Emadi to open the general assembly of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO).

By virtue of these altruistic acts, Kuwait has risen to global prominence while its contributions towards humanitarian causes remain unparalleled, Al-Afasi, who also serves as minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, he pointed out. He chronicled a number of initiatives Kuwait has taken with the express purpose of coming to the aid of some of the world’s most hapless people, which in turn garnered His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a UN-bestowed moniker of “Humanitarian Leader.”

Meanwhile, IICO’s chairman, Dr Abdullah Al-Matouq said that the meeting comes at a time where humanitarian crises abound, naming the conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Iraq as examples, which collectively victimized millions of people. He went on to stress that his country’s penchant for unbridled generosity has resulted in noble efforts on the part of local charities that have proven instrumental in mitigating human misery around the world. Al-Matouq also spoke of a number of plans the Kuwaiti charity has in the works, including workshops and volunteer programs, all of which will help cement IICO’s legacy in the philanthropic arena.

Winning another term

In another development, the International Islamic Charity Organization’s Board of Directors has appointed current Chairman Dr Abdullah Al-Matouq for another term. IICO’s general assembly formed its new board of directors, consisted of 21 members from various countries, for four-year term during its 16th meeting, IICO said in a press statement yesterday. The assembly also appointed Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Suwar Al-Dahab as Deputy Chairman, Ahmad Al-Jaser as Treasurer, and Dr Mutlaq Al-Qarawi as Secretary, it added. Based in Kuwait, IICO is an independent non-political organization that offers a wide range of humanitarian services. The organization works worldwide to provide services to all people regardless of their race and nationality. It also provides help to the needy, as well as urgent relief aid to individuals in countries torn by wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and famines. – Agencies