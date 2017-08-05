Kuwaitis account for 2 percent of Istanbul visitors in 2017: Reports

ANKARA: Kuwaitis made up two percent of total visitors to Turkey’s cosmopolitan city of Istanbul in the first half of this year, according to official statistics. Around 4.38 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in the first half of 2017, a one percent decline from a year earlier, while the number of Arab visitors had risen by 22 percent as compared to last year, reports showed.

Meanwhile, German holidaymakers top the list of visitors to Istanbul with 9.2 percent, followed by Iranians with 7.7 percent and Russians, who make up 4.6 percent. Istanbul has lost around 26 percent of tourists over the past year, the sharpest decline in the number of visitors since the year 2000. – KUNA