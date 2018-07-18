Kuwaiti youngsters to set sail for 30th pearl diving journey

Nearly 200 young men on board of 13 dhows

KUWAIT: Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, nearly 200 young Kuwaiti sailors are ready to set sail today on board of 13 dhows for the 30th annual pearl diving journey. The youngsters aim to revive traditions of one of the most significant and memorable professions and practices in Kuwait’s history, embodying their grandfathers’ struggles and sacrifices for their country’s development and prosperity. The annual event will be on July 26, is organized by the Marine Heritage Committee of Kuwait Sea Sports Club (KSSC) has always been sponsored by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah due to its historic significance and positive impact on young men’s determination and desire to revive some glorious moments of Kuwait’s past. It is also considered as a milestone for reviving the Kuwaiti sea heritage and culture on the national, regional, and international arenas, and it had gained a wide popularity and interest on the public, official, and media levels.

Furthermore, the event represents an opportunity to remind Kuwaiti youngsters of the historic sacrifices made by their fathers and grandfathers, who journeyed and dove into regional seas and oceans, risking their lives to provide good, prosperous life and welfare for their families and country. In the past, Kuwaitis took up pearl diving, a hard and rigorous occupation and business at that time, to make a good living. They sailed across unknown seawaters in the Gulf and other nearby regions hunting for pearl, not knowing the type of risks and dangers facing them.

The ancient people of Kuwait relied on the stars to know the sea routes and their trends. They measured the depth of the sea and knew the type of soil. The 1930s were, perhaps, the best years for pearl diving in Kuwait, during which the old sea practice prospered drastically through the making of various wooden ships, known as dhows, that were built in different sizes and shapes with names such as “Boom,” “Sanbouk,” “Baqarah,” “Jalbout,” and “Shouie.”Their voyages would last for at least four months, during which divers search for oysters, and, eventually, recover pearls from the oysters they collect. The most desired targets were the big pearl such as “Dana,” “Hasba,” and “Jawhara,” in addition to the small and, sometimes, medium-sized “Qumasha” due to their rarity and high commercial value.

The endurance of Kuwait’s ancestors was evident when faced with the dangers of the sea such as eardrum explosion from the strong pressure of the depth of the sea and some skin diseases. Despite its difficulty and dangers, pearl diving has contributed, in a way, in boosting determination and patience of the Kuwaiti sailors, and empowered them to outdo the job itself to make good and respectful living, and face all life challenges and needs. It also strengthened the sentiments of brotherhood and cooperation among fellow sailors, and boost feelings of respect, obedience, and loyalty towards their leader, the ship’s skipper. Kuwait’s revival of such a historic and cultural tradition aims at bolstering those sentiments, skills, and spirits gained and fostered by yesterday’s fathers and grandfathers inside today’s youngsters, especially love of their country and loyalty towards their leadership.

The Kuwait Sea Sports Club has organized the first traditional pearl diving trip in 1986, starting with five vessels provided by the Ministry of Information. In 1987, the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who strongly supported the event and encouraged more Kuwaiti youth to participate in it, donated seven new vessels to the Club that were made in Kuwait for the second annual journey.

In 1990, all of the Club’s sea activities, including the pearl diving trips, were halted due to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in August, during which the Iraqi soldiers destroyed a number of wooden vessels. In 1991, the Club resumed its activities after the liberation of the country and organized the fifth pearl diving trip on board of a ship donated by one of Kuwait’s old prominent sailors, Captain Rajab Ali. In 1994, the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah donated six new vessels to the Club and continued to support the pearl diving trips and events with approximately 200 people in the following years.

Speaking on the occasion, KSSC’s Secretary General Khaled Al-Foudery said that Al-Dasha event starts at 8:30 am at the club’s headquarters in Salmiya, adding that a special ceremony with traditional marine songs would be held on the occasion. He also stressed that this activity always represents a national and regional special event that helps revive marine traditions and heritage. “This expedition gains its significance from the fatherly patronage of His Highness the Amir, who ordered the resumption of the tradition that had been started by the late Amir, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad. It also gains much importance from the public and media interest in such a heritage-reviving function,” he added. Foudery noted that the event is important to help young people “not lose sight of the past and the hardships that Kuwaitis’ ancestors had to go through in order to build up a flourishing present for us and prosperous future for our children.”