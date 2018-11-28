Kuwaiti woman sets record by crossing King Fahad bridge

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s women have been playing an outstanding role on local, regional and international levels in all fields, particularly sports. They do not hesitate to be engaged in any competition on all Arab, Gulf and international arenas that place them in a distinguished status. One of the Kuwaiti females making success in sports is Iman Al-Gharballi who managed to cross King Fahad bin Abdulaziz bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain by her motorcycle.

In statements to the press, Gharballi, a member of the Harley-Davidson team of Kuwait, said that she wanted to add a new accomplishment to the history of the Kuwaiti women. Kuwait’s women could make achievements on international level, thanks to the state’s backing, she clarified. She noted that Kuwait’s females have succeeded in many fields, especially motorcycling which has risks, explaining that this sports was confined only to men.

Gharballi said that she considered crossing the bridge after Saudi Arabia announced that it permitted women to drive cars. She went to say that the matter did not end with just taking part in this risk, but rather to be the first woman, who could cross the bridge. Gharballi pointed out that she was encouraged and backed by her family, mainly her brother, and friends to participate in this adventure. She indicated that she crossed the bridge in this timing as Saudi Arabia’s authorities agree on motorcycling on the bridge only during organizing international or Arab festivals like Harley-Davison Owners Group. She noted that she received also backing from Harley-Davidson league of Kuwait, Harley Davidson league of Bahrain and others to enable her to succeed in this risky round.

The Kuwaiti heroine, finally, expressed her gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain’s authorities for good reception, wishing both Arab and Kuwaiti women further success. She advised those women to overcome difficulties to achieve their goals, urging the juniors to learn well the rules of driving and abide by safety and security standards while motorcycling. – KUNA