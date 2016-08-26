Kuwaiti swindled KD 10,000; Saudi, boyfriend arrested; Ethiopian dies

KUWAIT: A citizen was swindled by an Asian expat who convinced her of a business and then took her KD 10,000 and disappeared. The citizen told Jabriya police that an Asian took KD 10,000 in front of witnesses. Hawally detectives are working on the case.

Saudi, boyfriend arrested

Hawally Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend. Drugs and a knife were found in their possession. Patrol officers stopped their car in order to check their IDs. The girl was found a Saudi citizen who was reported absconding.

Kidnapping and beating

The judge has refused to grant bails to two bedoons who were charged with kidnapping and beating a Saudi youth over a girl. The suspects videotaped the incident. The Public Prosecution earlier released the victim and the girl who published the clip over social media. The incident took place earlier this month, when a video clip was posted on the social media. Two bedoons were seen beating a Saudi. They recorded it so that the girl can see and hear what they were doing.

Ethiopian dies

An Ethiopian who was on the beach lost her life when waters swept her away while swimming. A security source received a call about a woman drowning in Kheiran waters, so police patrols and paramedics rushed to the area. The woman’s body was recovered by the paramedics.

‘Indecent gestures’

A woman has filed a complaint against an Egyptian man whom she accused of molesting her. She claimed the Egyptian invited her for a dinner at a restaurant in Nugra, after which they ended up in a family cabin. According to the woman, the man started making indecent gestures – trying to kiss her by force. She then screamed. The suspect escaped as customers and workers rushed to her rescue. Police are working on case. – Al Rai