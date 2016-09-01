Kuwaiti suspects nabbed; Bangladeshi arrested with 200 tramadol tablets

KUWAIT: An employee at Abdaly outlet left the country through Nuwaiseeb outlet with the help of a friend who claimed he returned an hour later. According to security source, the suspect returned through the airport after 23 days and was arrested by police. The citizen had wanted to go on vacation, so asked his friend to document his return after an hour later. The employee returned through the airport and lied to the immigration officers that he just entered the arrival hall. He was later arrested along with his friend. They suspects confessed to their crimes. They were sent to the Public Prosecution.

Gang busted

Farwaniya detectives have arrested a gang who were posing as detectives. The gang committed lots of criminal activities -including robberies in Andalus area. A citizen had earlier told police his house was broken into and jewelry worth KD 6000 was stolen along with more than KD 6000 in cash. The three suspect (all Syrians) were arrested and sent to concerned authorities.

Bangladeshi arrested

A Bangladeshi who escaped from a police patrol in Fahaheel was later arrested by security operatives. 200 tramadol tablets were found in his possession. Ahmadi police patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area. They stopped the driver who appeared to be in an abnormal condition. He got out and ran away. Policemen apprehended him later and found illicit pills in his car.

‘Wanted man’ detained

Criminal detectives prevented a suspect from escaping after he resisted arrest in front of his parents’ home in Fintas. He was wanted on seven break-in theft cases. Detectives learned about his whereabouts, so they went to the place and waited for him until he came out. He is wanted by different governorates for cases and attacks.- Al Rai