Kuwaiti shooters win gold in Asian tourney

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Skeet shooting team bagged a gold medal yesterday in the seventh Asian Shotgun Championship held in Kazakhstan. The triumvirate of Abdullah Al-Tarki, Mansour Al-Tarki and Abdulaziz Al-Saad powered their way to victory, while the Kazakh and Indian teams trailed in second and third place, respectively, Abaid Al-Osaimi, the secretary of the Kuwaiti shooting club said. He went on to dedicate the monumental victory to the Kuwaiti leadership and people. Some 350 competitors representing 29 nations are vying for glory in the Kazakh-hosted tournament — KUNA