Kuwaiti shooters continue their supremacy in Amir’s Grand Prix

KUWAIT: Kuwait shooters continued their dominance of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sixth Grand Prix. Kuwait increased its chance of gold medals with the women’s skeet team event, while Qatar was second and Bahrain third.

In the 10 meter air pistol, Saudi team took the gold and silver medal and Jordan took bronze. In the singles event Saudi shooter Atta Al-Enezi won the gold medal with the score of 197.5 while his teammate Safar Al-Dousary took silver with the score of 196.8 and Tunisian Alaa bin Ali the bronze.

Bahraini shooter Mariam Hassani won the gold medal in the women’s individual skeet event and she was seconded by Kuwait’s Eman Al-Shamma and Qatar’s Reem Al-Sharshari ended with bronze.

Competitions will conclude today with the double trap event and 50 meter prone position competition for men and those are expected to be the strongest and will see a strong fight for the gold.

Kuwait continued to top the medal table with 14 medals (6 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), Saudi Arabia in second place with 7 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze). Qatar third with 7 medals (1 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze. Bahrain fourth with 5 medals (3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze) Egypt and Morocco fifth with one gold each. Lebanon sixth with 2 silver, Oman seventh with 2 silver and four bronze. Iraq 8th with 1 silver. Jordan, Tunis and UAE ninth with 1 bronze. Kuwaiti Shooter Afrah bin Hussein said she received support from Kuwait Shooting Sport Club besides providing all requirements were a major reason for her winning the gold medal. She said the training team played an important role in working with her and correcting her approach. She said HH the Amir Grand Prix has become an annual event of good repute all over the world with the participation of outstanding shooters.

President of Iraq’s Shooting Federation Zahid Nouri said HH the Amir Grand Prix is an event for all Arabs, as its continued success at world level both technically and at the organizational level. Moroccan shooter Yasmeen bint Abdelaziz said she was happy to participate in HH the Amir Grand Prix adding that the competition is so strong and enjoyable as world best shooters participate.

