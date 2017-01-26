Kuwaiti royal’s jail term upheld for insulting Amir

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti appeals court yesterday upheld a three-year prison sentence for a member of the ruling family on charges of insulting His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other royals in the Gulf state. Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al- Sabah was handed the jail term in September. Both he and the public prosecution appealed.

The charges related to video messages he posted on social media in early 2015 in which he strongly criticized the functioning of the government. Dozens of opposition activists have been jailed for similar offences in recent years. Sheikh Abdullah had previously been questioned and detained in similar cases. —AFP