Kuwaiti Qabazard on Mount Everest for second time in two years

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti mountaineer Fuad Qabazard succeeded, for the second time in two years, in climbing Mount Everest. In a statement upon arriving home yesterday, Qabazard said that the purpose of his two-month adventure was to draw world attention Kuwaiti traditions. Qabazard climbed up to 8,834 meters of Mount Everest, located in the Mahalangur mountain range in the Nepal and Tibet. He raised the Kuwait Flag and pictures of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA