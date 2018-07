Kuwaiti port operations back to normal

KUWAIT: Maritime traffic has resumed across Kuwaiti ports after a palpable improvement in weather conditions, the country’s port authority said yesterday. Navigation operations have resumed at Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports after the weather has stabilized, Kuwait Port Authority (KPA) said in a statement. Maritime traffic had been paralyzed in Kuwaiti ports a day earlier as a result of deteriorating weather conditions, KPA said. – KUNA