Kuwaiti pilgrims safe and sound: Official – Electronic bracelets track pilgrims’ whereabouts

MAKKAH: Kuwaiti pilgrims are safe and sound and no incidents have been recorded, Kuwait’s Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Yagoub Al-Sanea reassured yesterday. Minister Al-Sane said that Kuwaiti pilgrims have smoothly completed their transition from Mina valley to Mount Arafa where they climbed the mount and spent some time in supplication.

The Minister pointed out that Kuwaiti Hajj campaigns are well-experienced and well-organized to take on this huge task of keeping Kuwaiti pilgrims safe. The newest addition of this year’s Hajj campaigns is the introduction of ‘electronic bracelets’ that were given to all Kuwaiti pilgrim to track their movements and whereabouts by GPS technology, he added. The bracelets are an added safety measure.

Later yesterday, legions of Hajj pilgrims from around the world performed en masse brief noon and afternoon prayers in Mount Arafat, as they subsequently listened to a sermon delivered by famed Imam of the Grand Mosque Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais.

In his speech, Sudais called on leaders of Islamic nations to further cooperate with one another in a time of profound upheaval. “It would behoove us to work together to uphold the security and stability of our Islamic nation,” he said. He also highlighted the need of urgent solutions to conflicts pervading the region, naming Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen in particular.

Moreover, the Imam of the Grand Mosque noted that “the safety of Hajj pilgrims is a red line that will not be crossed to further political agendas.” Furthermore, Sudais pinpointed the mounting threat of terrorism as a global concern, saying that “Islam has always espoused the virtues of justice and peace, while eschewing all forms of social ills.” – KUNA