Kuwaiti patients safely moved from Irma’s path

KUWAIT: Health Minister Jamal Al- Harbi said in a statement that the office evacuated 40 Kuwaiti patients from the regions that were later hit by the hurricane to safe areas in the US. The ministry covered the expenses for transportation and housing at hotels close to hospitals in the regions that were not targeted by the hurricane. For his part, Dr Ali Al-Enezi, the head of the Kuwaiti Health Office in Washington, said 40 Kuwaiti patients who were undergoing treatment at six hospitals in Florida were successfully moved. Four children undergoing treatment at a Miami hospital were kept there after the management recommended not moving them.