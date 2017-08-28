Kuwaiti musician selected as jury member in International Festival

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti musician Amer Jaafar was selected to be a member of the jury in the 11th International Music Festival currently being held in the Republic of Uzbekistan, National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) said yesterday.

In a press statement, NCCAL’s Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts Sector Dr Bader Al-Duweesh said the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the festival included members from Kuwait University and NCCAL. Al-Duweesh, who heads the Kuwaiti delegation, said the festival is held under the auspices of UNESCO, with a wide participation from about 100 countries and representatives to International organizations.

The international event, considered as one of the biggest festivals in Central Asia, is organized under the initiative of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aimd at developing cultural bonds, encouraging talents in musical and vocal sphere, and strengthening cultural and spiritual cooperation. – KUNA