Kuwaiti murdered – Head smashed with a rock

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti in his forties has been arrested for murdering a citizen by deliberately running him over with a car and smashing his head with a rock in Sabah Al-Salem, security sources said. Case papers indicate that the suspect was seen hitting the victim with a rock in Sabah Al-Nasser area. Eyewitnesses added that the driver stepped out of his car and used a large rock to smash the injured man’s head before he drove off. The suspect was arrested one hour later. He admitted to killing the man over an unsettled scores that goes back to decade ago. A case has been filed.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun