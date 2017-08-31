Kuwaiti leadership, top officials exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah both exchange greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Adha. In his cable to His Highness the Amir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf congratulated His Highness Sheikh Sabah on the advent of the blessed occasion, wishing him and the Kuwaiti people everlasting joy and prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince received a cable from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah who expressed similar sentiments to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf exchanged other greeting cables with Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al- Ghanim, Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al- Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the KNG Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al- Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, senior state officials, Sheikhs, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, in addition to citizens and residents. —KUNA