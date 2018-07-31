Kuwaiti leadership discusses Iraq developments with Maliki

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti leadership discussed with visiting Iraqi Vice President Nouri Al-Maliki the latest security and political developments in Iraq, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrallah. Jarrallah stressed Kuwait’s keenness on supporting Iraq to overcome its current crisis and achieve security and stability. Maliki conveyed Iraq’s appreciation of the Kuwaiti role in supporting the Iraqi people, praising the positive results of the Kuwait International Conference on Iraq Reconstruction (KICIR) held last January, Jarallah quoted Maliki as saying.

The Iraqi vice president arrived in Kuwait late Monday on an official visit, and met HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday. Maliki also met Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Oudah Al-Rowaei.

Rowaei affirmed the importance of committing to HH the Amir’s goodwill policy towards neighboring and friendly countries. After receiving Maliki, Rowaei said the “meeting discussed various issues concerning Kuwait and Iraq,” adding that “Maliki appreciated the Amir’s positive role in resolving numerous conflicts”. “We as Kuwaitis are obliged to follow the policy of His Highness the Amir and adhere to his leadership in providing goodness in every deed possible for our brothers everywhere,” Rowaei added. Maliki also visited the Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, where he was acquainted with the various departments of the building, before he concluded his visit to Kuwait.- KUNA