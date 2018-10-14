Kuwaiti, Jordanian IPU proposals on UNRWA merged

GENEVA: Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem announced the agreement to merge the Kuwaiti and Jordanian proposals related to the deficit in the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Ghanem made his remarks after his participation in the coordination meetings of the Arab and Islamic groups held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 139th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The two proposals were merged into one to increase the chances of winning the vote, he added. He noted that other geopolitical groups (African, Latin American and European) agreed to form a coordination committee, adding that the vote will take place today in the General Assembly of the Union.

Kuwait’s top lawmaker thanked the members of the Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation and the General Secretariat of the National Assembly’s staff for their efforts to achieve Kuwait goals and support the Arab Islamic nations. – KUNA