Kuwaiti, Iraqi media figures discuss boosting cooperation

KJA delegation hails security situation in Basra

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate (IJS) organized a gathering late Sunday in honor of a visiting Kuwaiti media delegation in Basra. The event was attended by Kuwait’s Consul General in Basra Youssef Al-Sabbagh, IJS President Moayad Al-Lami and Iraqi journalists. During the event, Lami hoped that this visit will boost tourism between the two countries and encourage Kuwaiti investments in Basra.

Secretary General of Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) Adnan Al-Rashed hailed the level of security and freedom enjoyed by Basra residents. He also applauded the professionalism of the Iraqi media and its prominent history in the Arab world. Meanwhile, KUNA’s Deputy Director General for Editorial Affairs Saad Al-Ali said Kuwaiti-Iraqi relations have notably developed recently. Kuwaiti media will shed light on the positive side of the new and current situation in Iraq, he noted. The gathering involved dialogue on increasing media delegation visits between the two sides and boosting academic cooperation.

The delegation of Kuwaiti journalists arrived in Basra earlier Sunday for talks with local officials and to visit archeological sites in the nearby Thi Qar governorate. Rashed told KUNA at the Safwan border crossing that meetings and coordination between journalists were important to boost relations between Kuwait and Iraq. He said the fact the delegation arrived by land “is of great significance because it is important to break the psychological barrier facing the communication by land between Iraq and Kuwait”.

The delegation is due to meet Basra Governor Asaad Al-Aaidani and visit some archeological sites and the marshes in Thi Qar. The Kuwaiti delegation includes, in addition to Rashed and Ali, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Anbaa Youssef Al-Marzouq, Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait Times Abd Al-Rahman Al-Alyan and Media Advisor at HH the Prime Minister’s Diwan Hassan Al-Sayegh. – KUNA