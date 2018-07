Kuwaiti Interior Ministry urges vigilance on roads amid dusty weather

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s interior ministry has issued severe weather warnings as a massive dust storm continues to sweep over a large swathe of the country, calling on drives to be extra cautious. In a statement yesterday, the ministry advised motorists to steer clear of piles of sand that have amassed on some roads, saying that emergency help is just a quick phone call away at hotline 112. – KUNA