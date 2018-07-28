Kuwaiti health delegations depart early August for Hajj

The team has its own residence and clinics

KUWAIT: Medical services for Kuwaiti Hajj pilgrims are completed and health delegations will head to Saudi Arabia early August to prepare for the grand Islamic ritual, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. The team has its own residence and clinics and it will leave in two groups on August 5 and 11, said the statement Deputy Director of the medical services Moghyer Al-Shammari will lead the first group while the second group will be under the supervision of the Director of the medical services Dr Mubarak Al-Ajmi. “All medical and nutrition supplies will be shipped via air in coordination with the Saudi authorities,” said Al-Shammari who indicated that there will be four medical clinics serving the needs of Kuwaiti citizens. Al-Shammari asked all travelers to vaccinate 10 days before the Hajj. – KUNA