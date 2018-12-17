Kuwaiti fashionistas richest in Arab World

KUWAIT: Sources knowledgeable of social media said Kuwaiti fashionistas are the richest and charge the most among their peers in other Arab and Gulf countries, and the reason is the freedom that they enjoy that enables them to make appearances for followers and admirers. They said Kuwaitis have unprecedented courage due to the social, political and economic atmosphere that is different in Kuwait. Concerned sources said fees charged by Kuwaiti influencers are much more than what other Gulf fashonistas receive due to their dialect and boldness in dealing with body issues, cosmetics and fashion. —Al-Qabas

