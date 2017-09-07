Kuwaiti ends three-month misery of Indian national

KUWAIT: A citizen put an end to an Indian’s three-month misery after he had been arrested at the airport, said security sources. The airport computer showed that the suspect was wanted in a criminal case and was later reported dead in January 2016.

Working on the case, the citizen found out that the suspect bears the same name with another Indian who had entered Kuwait on the same date and worked in the same company before he absconded and became wanted for criminal charges. He was later found dead with alcohol intoxication. The suspect was later freed and allowed to go home. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa