Kuwaiti doctors volunteer to operate on Syrian refugees

AMMAN: A Kuwaiti medical volunteer team dispatched by Al-Rahma International Charity is offering treatment and operation of surgeries for the Syrian refugees in Jordan as part of a relief and cooperation program between Al-Rahma and Jordan’s Makassed Charitable Hospital.

The team will provide medical assistance and surgeries for about 100 cases in different fields, Specialist Urology Dr Ahmed Al-Kandari, said yesterday. Head of Syria and Turkey office in Al-Rhama International and head of the delegation Waleed Al-Suwailem said this is the second medical campaign to be organized by the charity as part of a work program that will last for four months.

The estimated cost of the campaign, which began today for about 100 patients, at nearly $210,000, Suwailem said. Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, the Charity has continued to provide aid and relief to Syrian refugees in various areas, praising the facilities offered by Jordan to the Kuwaiti relief teams and the role of the Kingdom in absorbing the Syrian refugees, he said. In a similar statement, Al-Makassed Hospital’s Director Dr Ashraf Al-Nawafallah said that the cooperation of the hospital with the Al-Rhama Charity began with the construction of this hospital.

The charity continues to provide assistance to the hospital, Nawafallah said, praising the efforts exerted by Kuwait to help the needy Syrians and others who deserve help around the world. He also called for increased support for Syrian refugees in providing the hospital with more equipment, medical supplies and medical staff. —KUNA