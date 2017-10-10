Kuwaiti doctors save Parkinson’s patients

KUWAIT: A group of Kuwaiti physicians have successfully conducted a pair of intricate procedures where a healing intestinal gel is pumped into patients with Parkinson’s disease, without having to resort to other operations that often prove ineffective. The advanced procedure known as “Duodopa pump treatment” was instrumental in treating the most severe nervous system disorders, Dr Jassim Al- Hashel, the head of government-run Ibn Sina hospital’s neurological disorders department, said yesterday. He added that the surgery could also help restore mobility for many patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease, pointing out that the procedures were closely monitored by neurological specialists. — KUNA