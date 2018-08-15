Kuwaiti delegation in Gaza to hire new teachers

GAZA: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday lauded the efforts made by a delegation from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education to contract with dozens of Palestinian teachers for the coming school year. In a phone call with Mansour Al-Thafeiri, head of the delegation, President Abbas asked him to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people and government. He expressed hope for being able to receive the delegation when they return from Gaza Strip to the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of Education Dr Sabri Seidam said the Kuwaiti delegation interviewed and contracted with 150 Palestinian teachers from Gaza Strip and the West Bank. “There is a file for the reserves that includes 30 teachers,” the Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted Seidam as saying. The Palestinian minister thanked Kuwait for the trust placed in the Palestinian teachers.

In the meantime, Thafeiri thanked President Abbas for his keenness on the success of the delegation in their mission in Palestine. The delegation arrived from Ramallah to Gaza City on Tuesday midday and head edfor Beit Hanon, north of the Gaza Strip, yesterday morning to continue their mission. – KUNA