Kuwaiti couple handed jail for assaulting Sri Lankan customs officers

COLOMBO: A Kuwaiti man and woman convicted of assaulting customs officers at Sri Lanka’s main international airport were handed a six-month jail sentence suspended for five years, an official said yesterday.

A magistrate sentenced on Friday the 32-year-old woman and her 29-year-old male partner, who were also fined 138,000 rupees ($860).

They were arrested trying to smuggle in a Burmese mastiff into the country in July without following quarantine procedures. The woman was caught on CCTV cameras assaulting customs officers who tried to stop them.

Customs spokesman Vipula Minuwanpitiya said the pet dog was confiscated and later given back to the couple to be taken out of the country. – AFP