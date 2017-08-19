Kuwaiti charity pioneers

KUWAIT: It is no secret that many Kuwaitis have always been on the vanguard of relief aid and humanitarian efforts both on the regional and international scenes. With that being said, there are a number of Kuwaiti charity pioneers who are considered as leading humanitarian figures that made a difference to those suffering from wars, natural disasters, and other kinds of misfortunate events. Most recently, Kuwait was struck by a tragic loss, when Imam of the Grand Mosque Dr. Sheikh Waleed Al-Ali and Fahad Al-Husseini were killed in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso. The two Kuwaitis were on a charity mission in the African country. Al-Ali and Al-Husseini were not the only Kuwaitis putting their lives on the line in service of humanity, there were many others who came before them.

A few years ago, Kuwait lost one of its most known philanthropists, Dr Abdulrahman Humoud Al-Sumait, who died after a long march of goodwill that crossed the borders of Kuwait to Africa’s horizons, where he left an impression that speaks of the struggle of this man in putting a smile on the faces of millions of the needy and poor there. Al-Sumait is considered as a pioneering Kuwaiti personality in the field of humanitarian and rescue work, as he spent most of his life in this field, covering most parts of the world, especially in Africa, and became one of its most recognizable figures in the Arab and Muslim world.

Al-Sumait, who died at the age of 66, is known for building 840 educational facilities – including four universities – and 90 clinics and hospitals, constructing 12,000 artesian wells and helping thousands of people understand and embrace Islam in Africa. He is also known for having founded the Africa Muslim Agency, later renamed as “Direct Aid” society, and conducting detailed studies on Africa’s political, social and economic affairs – Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Angola, being some of the 40 countries his work was focused on.

In recognition of these efforts, the Western-educated physician and Islamic practitioner received countless humanitarian awards and honors from Islamic world and Africa Abdulrahman Al-Sumait was undoubtedly a man of great deeds. Al-Sumait is sorely missed for his great legacy and had come a long way from his days as a young student, when he purchased a car to drive less fortunate expatriate workers in Kuwait for free.

In the same vein, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri, born in 1905, is another well-known figure within the Kuwaiti charity scene. Al-Nouri began his charitable work in the 1970s where he visited several countries in Southeast Asia and other regions to hand in relief aid and provide charity. The charitable figure’s efforts were cut short due to his death in 1981; however, Al-Nouri is still remembered through various charities and endowments bearing his name. Other Kuwaiti charitable names also include Abdullah Al-Mutawa, Ali Al-Jasser, Mohammad Marafi, and others who had offered assistance to those in need whether in Kuwait or elsewhere. – KUNA