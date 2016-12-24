Kuwaiti authorities coordinate for encouraging the youth

KUWAIT: Officials of the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs have held a coordination meeting with counterparts from other relevant departments as part of continuing efforts to look into the youth problems and issues and tackle any emerging flaws in the strategies to enhance their role and productivity in the Kuwaiti community.

The meeting grouped officials from the ministry, the Planning Secretariat General and the Fund of Small Enterprise, discussing plans for promoting the young citizens’ status, meeting their needs and tackling any flaws that may emerge in implementation of plans and strategies at this level, said Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, the ministry Undersecretary in a press statement yesterday. Sheikha Al-Zain, expressing resolve to tackle the youth issues, noted necessity to prepare joint training programs to train business leaders and educate the youngsters on the economy of knowledge and creativity. She called for facilitating procedures for launching youths’ companies and adhering to the Arab language as a tool for communication with other segments of the Kuwaiti community.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s general secretary for planning, Dr Khaled Mahdi, affirmed necessity that various State departments supply the ministry with any reports regarding efforts to encourage the junior citizens. He indicated that “the document for supporting the sports” with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)” had already been inked, indicating that another document, themed “the youth document was being worked out. He called for encouraging the Kuwaiti students to study materials that are in need in the labor and professional markets. — KUNA