Kuwaiti authorities appeal for info on missing convicts

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said today that anyone withholding information on the whereabouts of convicts involved in a terror cell known as ‘Al-Abdali’ should contact authorities immediately, or face legal repercussions. A statement provided by the ministry urged anyone with information on the criminals to come forward and call 112, after authorities “received evidence that some of the convicts are at large.”

“We call on all citizens and residents to cooperate with security forces and provide any information they may have,” the statement noted. Meanwhile, the ministry warned, “all those who conceal any information on the convicts or are complicit in helping them escape, will face incarceration for two years and, or, a fine of no more than KD 1,000.”

In September 2015, the public prosecution indicted a number of individuals for acts that threatened national security and unity. The defendants were accused of providing intelligence to Iran and Hezbollah as well as housing weapons, ammunition and communication devices. – KUNA