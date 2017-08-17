Kuwaiti artistic archive rich in works of late celebrities

KUWAIT: Late Kuwaiti stalwarts who left behind immortal contributions to various artistic sectors, namely theater, played a remarkable role in boosting patriotic faithfulness and safeguarding national unity. The latest of these stalwarts was the actor Abdulhussein Abdulredha, who was laid to rest on Wednesday in a huge funeral by his bereaved fans who shed tears over the passing away of the talented comedian who made them laugh for years.

On May 23, 2017, Kuwait lost Ali Al-Braiki, a prominent dramatist, leaving behind up to 50 theatrical and television works. On April 11, 2015, the actor Ahmad Abdullah Al-Saleh passed away. He was a pioneer in the Kuwaiti theatrical movement, co-working with pioneers in the 60s. One of his famous works was the play, ‘Farhat Ummah,’ (A Nation’s Jubilation), which tackled family bonds and religious extremism. He starred in the famous Kuwaiti cinematic movies ‘Bas Ya Bahr,’ and ‘Al-Samt’.

On Nov 9, 2011, the actor Mansour Al-Mansour died in Algeria due to pneumonia. He acted in the play, ‘Al-Hakem Bi-Amrellah’ and the TV soap, ‘Habbabah.’ On Oct 9, 2010, Ghanem Saleh Al-Ghuwainem died. He had appeared on the stage since the 60s, partaking in ‘Nahash’, ‘Fatah Al-Jabal’ and ‘Abul-Reesh’. He had also co-starred with Abdulredha in ‘Bye Bye London.’ On Oct 28, 2008, Ali Al-Mufidi died in the United States after a long struggle with illness. He starred in the plays, ‘Hallo Dolly’ and ‘Hami Al-Diyar’. He also co-starred in ‘Bas Ya Bahr’. Some of his top famous TV works were ‘Darb Al-Zalag,’ ‘Rgayyah,’ ‘Sabicha’ and ‘Soug Al-Magassis’.

On Jan 31, 2008, Khalil Mohammad Ismail passed away. He had joined the Arabian Gulf Theater Troupe in 1981. He was famous for the plays, ‘Ard Wa Qard,’ and ‘Walehaa Shaalelha’. On March 27, 2006, the famous actor Khaled Al-Nafisi died. He was one of the founders of the theatrical movement in Kuwait. He started his artistic career in 1957 in the play ‘Daa Al-Amal.’ Later, he co-starred in ‘Saqr Qureish’, the first popular play in the country. He co-starred in ‘Darb Al-Zalag’ and ‘Khalti Gmashe’.

On June 3, 2004, Mariam Al-Ghadban, also known as ‘Habbaba’, died. She was famous for villainous roles, though her fans remained fond of her. She was honored on many occasions, and in the last days of her life she went blind. On May 22, 2002, Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Nimsh died. He starred as ‘Umm Elewee’ in ‘Darb Al-Zalag.’ He was known for impersonating women on stage, a rare talent at the time. He co-starred in ‘Casino Umm Ambar,’ ‘Forsan Al-Manakh,’ and ‘Halo Bangkok’.

On Feb 17, 2002, Taiba Abdullah Al-Faraj died following illness. She had contributions that lasted for 40 years, starting the career at the age of 14 with Mohammad Al-Nashmi in the TV program, “Diwaniat Al-Talvizion.” She later starred in a number of plays. On Dec 3, 1999, Mohammad Sraye’ Al-Sraye’ died at 59. He starred in ‘Bokhour Umm Jassem’ and ‘Daa Al-Deek’ plays. He co-starred in a number of TV works.

On May 23, 1997, Abdullah Al-Khraibet died following a life full of artistic giving. He was a theatrical actor and director, starting this artistic career in 1956. He starred in ‘Ghalat Ya Nas,’ ‘Al-Jonoon’ and ‘Cazino Umm Ambar.’ On Sept 1992, the actor Aisha Ibrahim died. She excelled in the soap series, ‘Atawiat Al-Fereej’ as a nerdy secretary. She later co-starred in a series of works. On Aug 9, 1977, Abdulaziz Al-Masoud died in London while on a mission to prepare the play, “Raas Al-Molook. He had co-starred in ‘Bas Ya Bahr.’ – KUNA