Kuwaiti arrested with a shotgun

KUWAIT: Police recently arrested a citizen with a shotgun and a number illegally hunted birds. Security officials launched a campaign against poachers and illegal hunting.

Forging stamp

The capital detectives recently arrested an Iranian who had been forging revenue stamps and selling them to the public in various ministries, said security sources. The case started when an Egyptian doing a traffic transaction used one of the fake stamps. When asked about it, he described a man dressed in national attire who sold it to him. On checking the surveillance cameras, detectives identified the suspect and arrested him. A case was filed.

14 sheep stolen

A citizen recently reported that unidentified thieves had stolen 14 sheep from a ranch he owned in Wafra, said security sources.

Accident kills one

An Egyptian Arabic teacher was recently killed when he lost control over his vehicle and it flipped along Wafra highway while heading to the school.

Fugitive nabbed

A Kuwaiti was recently arrested in Ardhiya. He was wanted for several cases, including abduction and rape in which he was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Maid steals watch

Following a citizen’s report that his watch (worth KD 12,000) was stolen, detectives found out that the housemaid stole it. The maid was confronted and she confessed her crime – claiming that she stole the watch because her salary was not paid. She said she gave the watch to her boyfriend who sold it for only KD 600.