Kuwaiti arrested at Islamabad airport on money laundering charges

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti passenger was held at Islamabad International Airport over suspicions of money laundering, Pakistan’s The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Pakistani authorities did not allow the Kuwaiti man to leave the airport as he was found to be smuggling more than $46,000. The citizen – who claimed to be a diplomat – could not present evidence with regards to the money he was carrying. — By A Saleh

Iraqi foodstuff

Director of the customs department Jamal Al-Jalawi said his department wrote to the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition asking for establishing an office in Abdaly to ease the process of releasing foodstuff arriving from Iraq, after Kuwait recently lifted a ban on importing food products from its northern neighbor. Jalawi said the customs department is ready to extend all facilities for the authority to be present at the borders. He said produce will be sent to the vegetable market customs under guard to make it easy for importers and traders, until an office is opened in Abdaly. — By A Saleh

Health insurance

The health ministry opened bid envelopes for providing health insurance for expats, as 11 companies presented offers. The health ministry will select the offer that meets the conditions. The current contract with the company that presents health insurance services will expire on Jan 28, 2019. — By A Saleh

Kuwait Airways flights via T4

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced yesterday that Terminal 4 (T4), completed at Kuwait International Airport, includes all Kuwait Airways (KA) stations except for New York as of Sunday. Director of Operations Department at Kuwait International Airport Saleh Al-Fadaghi said in a press statement that passengers going to New York should go to Terminal 1 (T1). Kuwait Airways was established in 1953 by a group of businessmen. Initially, the government took 50 percent of the airway’s shares and in 1962, the government possessed full shares in the corporation. Today, it travels to 40 destinations. – KUNA