Kuwaiti accused of running over and killing a Pakistani attempts suicide

KUWAIT: The citizen accused of running over and killing a Pakistani attempted suicide by slashing his wrist. A security source said the suspect was being held at a Sulaibiya police station awaiting an appearance at the public prosecution. The suspect went to the bathroom, then policemen heard screams, so they went to the bathroom and found the bloodied suspect. Paramedics were called in and took him to Farwaniya Hospital. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa