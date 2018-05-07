‘Kuwait Yoga Meet 2018’ set on Friday

KUWAIT: A yoga workshop will be organized on Friday at the LOYAC headquarters in Qibla in Kuwait City. A non-profit organization working towards the overall development of Kuwait’s youth, LOYAC is collaborating with the Kuwait Yoga Meet team and Seva Darshan Kuwait, along with its arm LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) for this full-day event. They intend to share the discipline they say they have developed when practicing yoga. Yoga is part of India’s cultural heritage and it is a way of life for numerous people around the world.

Roopesh Raveendran, Kuwait Yoga Meet coordinator, told Kuwait Times the event will be held from 7 am to 9 pm and will have a variety of yoga and meditation workshops to be conducted by popular local and international experts, culminating in an India-Kuwait cultural program. The highlight of the workshop is a hands-on workshop by yoga and meditation expert Brahmachari Amit, chief yoga trainer of the Amritanandamayi organization.

“The workshop is open to all. The Indian ambassador will grace the occasion and I hope to see Kuwaitis and non-citizens come and join us in this beautiful event,” Raveendran said. Yoga trainers in Kuwait like Miss Camilla, Rawan Alawnah, Seham Allasaf, Nawaf Mazaj, Fatima Arikat and Mister Reece will hold their own workshops separately that are restricted to pre-registered participants. The event is supported by Talabat, Art of Living, Amma Kuwait, Heartfulness, P5M and Mind Me Campaign.

Every two years, the group conducts a mega event to celebrate Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day. “We try to inculcate our rich culture in children and youth through art and music,” Raveendran said. Doss Al-Eidani, LAPA-LOYAC dance instructor, is happy to collaborate with the event’s organizer for the yoga event. “I am in charge of the LOYAC Academy for Performing Arts. Here at LOYAC, we empower the youth in several aspects and my expertise is in dance. In fact, we are already mixing some of the movements in yoga in our dance classes, we are excited to share and learn more on Friday,” he said.

By Ben Garcia