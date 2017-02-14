Kuwait works on increasing emergency ambulances: minister

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health is keen on increasing the number of ambulances in the forthcoming period, said Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi on Monday. In a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Adan hospital’s ambulance center today, Dr Harbi added that air ambulance in Ahmadi district dealt with 600 cases last year.

He noted that regular ambulances dealt with 22,000 cases in the same period, indicating that the new center has 17 modern ambulances and two helicopters equipped with crews of professional paramedics and technical staff to offer urgent services to the wounded. The center serves several areas such as Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Fintas, Fahad Al-Ahmad, Eqaila, Mahboula and Jaber Al-Ali, he pointed out.

He stressed that the ministry has been evolving emergency departments at hospitals to provide developed services for patients and enhance potentials of workers periodically. The center has a department for training emergency staff on how to save lives of patients in record time in accordance with recommendations by World Health Organizations (WHO), the minister made clear. – KUNA