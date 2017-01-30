Kuwait women team excel on Day 2

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s women trap team snatched first place in the teams trap competition in HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sixth International Grand Prix with 182 targets by Sarah Al-Hawal, Shahad Al-Hawal and Asmaa Al-Qatami, while Qatar took second place with 175 targets by Amna Abdallah Kholoud Al-Khalaf and Noura Al-Ali.

Meanwhile Oman’s shooters ended in third place with 158, by shooters Fakhari Al-Qahafi, Reem Al-Housani and Rabah Salti.

In the 50m Pistol team men Saudi Arabia was first, while Iraq ended in second place while Kuwait took third place.

In the 10 meter Air rifle men, Bahrain took first place with 1844.6 points, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1841.7 while Oman was third with 1827.1 points.

Meanwhile, competition of third day include the 10m pistol men, skeet 75 targets men and skeet 75 targets women in addition to official pre event training of 10m pistol women.

On her part Kuwait’s shooter Shahad Al-Hawal said she was happy winning the gold medal in the women’s individual trap, and dedicated it to HH the Amir in appreciation of his support of the shooting sport, and to Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-SalemAl-Humoud Al-Sabah who is considered the godfather of all shooters in Kuwait.

Shahad said competition was very difficult during the first day due to having all shooters wanting to win medals.

Kuwait’s shooter Saud Mane Al-Ajmi who won the gold medal in the 50m pistol men event said he is even happier because competition was very strong by Omani and Saudi shooters and that he won first place with a small difference between him and second place winner, but with concentration he was able to continue until the end.

Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi lauded the tournament and its events, saying that it is going along with a clear wish by all to reach the medals stages, and this reflected positively on the general performance for the past two days, and hoped it continues as such for the rest of the event.

He said Kuwaiti shooters are always up to their expectations and present the best they have and get medals as the case was this time, adding this has become familiar with Kuwait shooting that is going better and better due to HH the Amir support.

Meanwhile, Arab Shooting Federation (ASF) held its general assembly, during which Eng. Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi was re-elected President of the Federation for a third term, while the financial and administrative reports were approved. The assembly also prepared championships schedules for 2017 and 2018.

Eng. Duaij Al-Otaibi thanked members of the general assembly for their confidence in him. He said members approved the Arab Championships schedules as two will be held in UAE and Morocco during 2017, while Egypt and Qatar will host two in 2018. He said times of the championships will be set later.

By Abdellatif Sharaa